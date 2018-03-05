Instead of bringing a bunch of random tourists into the Oscars show this year, Jimmy Kimmel decided to bring the Oscars to the masses by putting together a select team of all-stars to invade a screening of A Wrinkle In Time next door. Kimmel called upon his sidekick Guillermo and several others to join him in taking snacks and goodwill to the moviegoers, complete with all the silliness you’d expect from a Kimmel segment.

Gal Gadot helped Kimmel announce his arrival at the screening, followed closely by Emily Blunt, Margot Robbie, and Lupita Nyong’o with baskets full of snacks. Behind them was Armie Hammer and Ansel Elgort armed with hot dog cannons, which is a real thing for some reason. And the main course was probably the gigantic six-foot sub carried by Guillermo Del Toro and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Mark Hamill was involved too, making it a squad that represented a broad swath of films and genres.

Also, not many people are going to turn down a free hot dog or six-foot sandwich during a movie. Snack prices are terrible these days and it’s only so often that they come delivered by major celebrities and Oscar nominees. And they brought Red Vines. That’s quality.

(Via ABC)