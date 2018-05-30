Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

With ABC right in the center of the controversy surrounding Roseanne Barr and the cancellation of Roseanne, the network’s highest-rated sitcom, it’s only fitting that Jimmy Kimmel would give the final note of the day from the network. Kimmel is one of the few late night hosts working this week due to Memorial Day, but he likely wasn’t expecting to have to face headlines upon returning from the long weekend.

The host had Barr and John Goodman on as guests for a special show ahead of the Roseanne revival’s premiere — complete with some more Trump comments to grab attention — but now he’s on the other end and forced to sort of soften the blow of the cancellation a bit. While many agree that ABC did the right thing by finally holding Barr accountable for her words, Kimmel’s jokes about losing the highest rated show on the network have a place in reality.