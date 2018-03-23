Roseanne Barr And John Goodman Rode The ‘Roseanne’ Couch To ‘Kimmel’ To Talk The Revival And Stay Out Of Trouble

#John Goodman #Jimmy Kimmel
Managing Editor, Trending
03.23.18

Roseanne Barr and John Goodman’s chat with Jimmy Kimmel ahead of the return of Roseanne for its revival on March 27th did not disappoint. It was full of fun for fans of the series, including an appearance by the couch from the show — though not the real couch since it is still at the Smithsonian full of butt smell — and some behind-the-scenes stories about the famous faces in the writers’ room. But there was also a little bit of the real Roseanne tossed in, like some discussion about her presidential runs, her comments about the president and others during the election, and where she stands on late-night hosts taking shots at Trump left and right. She keeps asking Kimmel if she’s going to get in trouble, but in the end, she really doesn’t say anything too wild for television outside of the few swear words.

For once, the part of the interview about Trump might be the most interesting thing from the show. Goodman and Roseanne discuss how her character voted for the current president in the show, allowing some interesting dynamics we’ve all likely experienced in some way to get representation on TV. And while Roseanne isn’t without controversy or questionable political opinions away from this interview, she doesn’t fall in with the typical narrative you hear from Donald Trump’s defenders in the media. There’s no MAGA talk unless it’s truly about wanting America to be great and succeed no matter who is in the White House.

Around The Web

TOPICS#John Goodman#Jimmy Kimmel
TAGSjimmy kimmelJOHN GOODMANRoseanneROSEANNE BARR

The RX

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 3 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP