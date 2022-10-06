Even though Joe Pera has been busy with gardening and James Bond rehearsals, he still takes the time to give the fans what they want, and for that, he is a real gift. The comedian took to Instagram to weigh in on the highly controversial and popular debate: is the dude from The Bear stronger than Goku? Pera does not think so.

Pera begins the heartfelt video with an apology for not getting it out sooner, due to his excessive amounts of errands like growing tomatoes and not being a murderer. Then he lists his undisputable reasoning as to why Goku, an anime character, is stronger than Carmy, played by Jeremy Allen White.

“The Bear can cook fast in a t-shirt, however, Goku can do multiple levels of Super Saiyan, not to mention Kaio Ken,” Pera earnestly explains. “And he has even recently mastered Ultra Instinct, which is outrageously strong. The Bear cannot even do Super Saiyan. Not even close. Point Goku” This is true, but can Goku make an Italian beef hoagie?

As Pera lists his reasoning, it becomes clear that maybe, just maybe…Goku is actually stronger than the celibate Chicago sandwich maker. “Another way to figure their strength is by the enemies they defeated,” Pera continues. “Bear has dealt with some inner conflict, however, Goku has defeated, well, to name a few: Cell, Frieza, Golden Frieza, Buu, Broly, Jiren, and even gave Lord Beerus a good run for his money,” he added. “Have to go with Goku again, however, I am just a fan, not an expert.”

Even though he is not an expert, he makes some compelling arguments as to why this animated character is better than a fictional chef. He’s always right! It’s time people started listening! Check out the well-researched video above.