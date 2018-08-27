ABC

In the wake of Roseanne Barr’s firing from her own show revival on ABC, the network and the rest of the cast is moving on with a Roseanne-less spinoff, The Conners. Even a date has been set for the series’ continuation, but when it comes to determining what precisely will happen to explain the titular character’s absence, no one is willing to talk. Except for John Goodman, who played Roseanne’s husband, Dan Conner, in both the original series and, despite the character’s death, in the now-canceled revival. The actor made brief comments about the matter in May, and in a new interview with The Sunday Times, spoke about it at length.

“It’s an unknown,” Goodman told the British newspaper when asked about Roseanne’s fate, and Dan’s reaction to it, in The Conners. “I guess he’ll be mopey and sad because his wife’s dead.”

This, of course, is not confirmation of how the show will explain Roseanne’s departure from the family whose original series home bears her name. However, it’s the closest anyone has come to saying anything about what may or may not happen to the character, as ABC executives and other cast members have said next to nothing about it.

As for Barr’s controversial tweet about Valerie Jarrett and the ensuing accusations of racism that ultimately resulted in her firing and the revival’s cancellation, Goodman told The Times he “was surprised” by it all. “I’ll put it this way, I was surprised at the response. And that’s probably all I should say about it,” he said, adding that he knows “for a fact that she’s not a racist.”

(Via The Sunday Times)