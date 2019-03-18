John Oliver Took Jay Leno To The Woodshed For Relentlessly Shaming Monica Lewinsky On His Show Back In The Day

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

John Oliver took on the subject of public shaming on Sunday’s new Last Week Tonight, a phenomenon that has seemingly gotten out of hand over the course of the past several years — sometimes completely ruining the lives of people who didn’t ask for the attention in the first place. Oliver brought up the subject of Jay Leno, who just last week went on the Today show bemoaning the lack of civility in the current landscape of late night. Leno’s remarks smacked of hypocrisy however, as Oliver reminds us that back in the day the former Tonight Show host was relentless, making constant, gross jokes about then 20-something Monica Lewinsky. And while other comics (himself included) have later expressed remorse over those jokes, Leno has done no such thing: