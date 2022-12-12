Over the summer, George R.R. Martin confirmed reports that a Game of Thrones spinoff series centered on Jon Snow is in development. Not only that, Martin also confirmed that Kit Harrington pitched the idea and assembled his own team of writers. Since then, talk of the aptly titled Snow has been quiet as the Thrones franchise once again proved its dominance with its wildly popular prequel series, House of the Dragon. However, Harrington recently surfaced at a fan convention where he slyly dropped some hints about Snow.

According to Entertainment Weekly, neither fans, moderators, or Harrington broached the subject of Snow, which was presumably off limits. But when Harrington started commenting on the Game of Thrones finale, the actor couldn’t help but do a little table setting for Snow.

“At the end of the show when we find him in that cell, he’s preparing to be beheaded and he wants to be. He’s done. The fact he goes to the Wall is the greatest gift and also the greatest curse,” Harrington said:

“He’s gotta go back up to the place with all this history and live out his life thinking about how he killed Dany, and live out his life thinking about Ygritte [played by Rose Leslie] dying in his arms, and live out his life thinking about how he hung Olly [Brenock O’Connor], and live out his life thinking about all of this trauma, and that…” Harington paused for a brief moment. “That’s interesting,” he coyly emphasized.

While Harrington didn’t offer much else in the way of details, he did offer one final clue to how Jon Snow is doing when the spinoff series catches up with him: “He’s not okay.”

