The Twilight Zone reboot from the brilliant mind of Jordan Peele premieres on CBS All Access on April 1 with the first two episodes, and new episodes streaming weekly starting on April 11. Until now, other than vague teasers, we haven’t gotten much of a look at the latest iteration of Rod Serling’s classic anthology series, however today CBS All Access released the official trailer, and it is a lot to take in.

There’s Kumail Nanjiani as a man who seems to have altered the fabric of his reality; Greg Kinnear as a cop investigating some general creepiness that involves a “mysterious traveler” played by Steven Yeun; Jacob Tremblay as an apparent “first kid” cruising around the White House on a tricycle, very much a la The Shining; and Adam Scott in a remake of perhaps the most iconic episodes of the original series, “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet.”

Speaking of which:

CBS All Access

Oh, heck yes.

The remake of the episode is called “Nightmare at 30,000 Feet,” and doesn’t appear to be a carbon copy of the original, as you can see Scott puzzled over the repetition of the number 1015 in the trailer. But that is indeed the same-looking gremlin that haunted William Shatner on the wing of a plane in 1963.

Tracy Morgan, John Cho, Allison Tolman, and Zabryna Guevara also appear in the trailer, with others such as Jessica Williams, Taissa Farmiga, Rhea Seehorn, Luke Kirby, Ike Barinholtz, and Ginnifer Goodwin likewise cast in guest starring roles.

Given Peele’s track record and the talent involved, 2019’s The Twilight Zone seems on track for obvious success.