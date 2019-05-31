Nickelodeon

Earlier this week, Nickelodeon released the first trailer for the network’s reboot of the classic ’90s children’s show, Blue Clues. Those who watched while coming of age in the ’90s may recognize a few familiar faces from the reboot, like Magenta and the Felt Friends, as well as one unfamiliar face: That of Joshua Dela Cruz, who joins the show as the new host of Blues Clues and You. Previous to this gig, Dela Cruz was in the ensemble of the Broadway production of Aladdin and an understudy for the title role.

Dela Cruz will serve as the third host of the series, following in the footsteps of Steve Burns, who left the series in 2002 and Donovan Patton, who remained on until the original series ended in 2006. Of course, most folks know that Steve Burns left the series in 2002 basically because he was getting older, losing his hair very fast, and didn’t want to go bald in front of a children’s television audience (in fact, he shaved his head the day after he departed from the series). Steve is doing fine, however, tweeting about his hatred of WalMart and, uh, challenging John Cena to fights.