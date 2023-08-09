While some people might prefer the drama and luxury of a White Lotus hotel, others might be more inclined to check into a hotel more violence-oriented. It’s all personal preference! Luckily, the John Wick universe is expanding faster than Keanu Reeve’s fists and The Continental is heading to screens just next month.

The prequel follows a young Winston Scott (played by Ian McShane in the films, and Colin Woodell in the series) who is climbing his way up the organized crime ladder in New York City. The event will consist of three parts, with each episode taking place over the course of one evening. Here is everything we know about what will surely be the most assassin-obsessed TV event of the season.