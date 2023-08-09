While some people might prefer the drama and luxury of a White Lotus hotel, others might be more inclined to check into a hotel more violence-oriented. It’s all personal preference! Luckily, the John Wick universe is expanding faster than Keanu Reeve’s fists and The Continental is heading to screens just next month.
The prequel follows a young Winston Scott (played by Ian McShane in the films, and Colin Woodell in the series) who is climbing his way up the organized crime ladder in New York City. The event will consist of three parts, with each episode taking place over the course of one evening. Here is everything we know about what will surely be the most assassin-obsessed TV event of the season.
Plot
Unlike the Wick we all know and love, this story will take place in 1970s-era New York City, which is really as dangerous as any face-off against John Wick could ever be. The series will provide a backstory for Winston, Wick’s confidant-turned-enemy, and how he ended up at the top of the hotel chain to begin with. Here is the official plot description:
The three-part event will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, as he’s dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970’s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne.
Cast
Since it’s a prequel, there will be no Keanu, unless there is some sort of flashforward but let’s be honest, Keanu is really busy these days. Instead, you get Colin Woddell as Winston Scott, alongside Mel Gibson as mob boss Cormac. Ayomide Adegun portrays a young Charon, while Peter Greene, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Jessica Allain, and Katie McGrath round out the rest of the cast.
Release Date
The first part will drop on Friday, September 22nd on Peacock, with parts two and three releasing on September 29th and October 6th.