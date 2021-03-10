American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy offered fans their first look at Macaulay Culkin‘s character in the upcoming tenth(!) season that’s currently filming in Provincetown, Massachusetts. Much like the new storyline, there are has been very little in the way of details for Culkin’s character, who will be joined by Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock. Also joining the cast are Evan Peters, hot off his fan-favorite role in WandaVision, and AHS series regular Leslie Grossman, who also pops up in the first look at Culkin’s mystery role.

You can see Murphy’s Instagram post below, which he simply captioned, “Something wicked this way comes.”

As for how Murphy managed to land the Home Alone star, all it took was one phone call and the promise of getting very up close and personal with Kathy Bates. That’s all Culkin needed to hear to sign on to the anthology series.

“So, I have this very, very great insane part. And I asked to speak to him on the phone and he said OK,” Murphy told E! Online. “[When] I cast, I never let people read things, usually. I said, ‘OK, here’s the pitch.’ And I told them the character and I told him he has crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates and does other things. And he paused and he goes, ‘This sounds like the role I was born to play.’ So, he signed up right then and there.”

