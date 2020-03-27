The sophomore season of Killing Eve ended with a question that could have conceivably ended the series: did Villanelle really, you know, Kill Eve? That would be one possible outcome after the former shot the latter in a fit of disgust after dashed dreams of some Bonnie-and-Clyde lifestyle. Yet since the show had already been renewed through Season 4, it was safe to guess that Eve did not suffer mortal wounds, and from the looks of this new third-season trailer, that assumption would be correct.

Sandra Oh’s ex-MI6 operative definitely shows up in this trailer as Jodie Comer’s assassin seems shocked to hear the news, and now we wait to see their journey back to an inevitable reunion. We’ve also got Villanelle as a terrorizing clown, and here’s more good news: this season will arrive two weeks earlier than expected. So, more of the cat-and-mouse game shall drop on Sunday, April 12, and the BBC America series will again simulcast on AMC. That’ll take care of the unplanned gap in The Walking Dead episodes as coronavirus-sourced delays continue to shake out.

In sticking with the show’s tradition of revolving female directors, Suzanne Heathcote takes the third-season reins whilst following in Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Emerald Fennell’s footsteps. In a statement, Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios shared the early arrival news:

“We know how adored this series is and we know how keen people are for great content right now. This season of Killing Eve digs deep psychologically, and with actors like Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw the results are nothing short of astonishing. We literally couldn’t wait for fans to see it.”

Killing Eve returns on April 12 on BBC America and AMC.