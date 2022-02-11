The Woman in the House Across the Street
Netflix
TV

Is ‘The Woman in the House Across the Street’ A Comedy?

by:

With the release of Netflix‘s latest psychological thriller, The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window many are wondering…is this show…funny? Scary?

One thing is for certain, the show is a rollercoaster of unhinged suspense and drama.

The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window is Netflix’s satirical take on several women-led physiological dramas, like The Woman In The Window and The Girl On The Train, mixed in with some unreliable narrator perspective and a whole lot of red wine. So, yes, while it is a mystery-drama, it’s also making fun of mystery-dramas. Oh, and there is some graphic sex in there, so don’t watch with a parent.

The show stars Bell as Anna Whitaker, an artist who takes time off to process after the death of her daughter and her messy divorce. She suffers from “ombrophobia” (fear of the rain, which is supposedly a real thing), which causes her to stay inside all day, until she ultimately believes she witnesses a murder across the street and has to get others to believe her.

While there are some scary moments, it’s more like a Hallmark movie level of suspense, with some classic Kristen Bell jokes sprinkled in there to ease the tension. While the name is confusing, it is, in fact, a comedy. Though, understandably, some watchers were confused.

