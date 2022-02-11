Is ‘The Woman in the House Across the Street’ A Comedy?

With the release of Netflix‘s latest psychological thriller, The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window many are wondering…is this show…funny? Scary?

the woman in the house across the street from the girl in the window is such a hilarious title like y'all can't be serious — zae | son of apollo (@ItsZaeOk) January 29, 2022

One thing is for certain, the show is a rollercoaster of unhinged suspense and drama.

The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window is Netflix’s satirical take on several women-led physiological dramas, like The Woman In The Window and The Girl On The Train, mixed in with some unreliable narrator perspective and a whole lot of red wine. So, yes, while it is a mystery-drama, it’s also making fun of mystery-dramas. Oh, and there is some graphic sex in there, so don’t watch with a parent.

The show stars Bell as Anna Whitaker, an artist who takes time off to process after the death of her daughter and her messy divorce. She suffers from “ombrophobia” (fear of the rain, which is supposedly a real thing), which causes her to stay inside all day, until she ultimately believes she witnesses a murder across the street and has to get others to believe her.

While there are some scary moments, it’s more like a Hallmark movie level of suspense, with some classic Kristen Bell jokes sprinkled in there to ease the tension. While the name is confusing, it is, in fact, a comedy. Though, understandably, some watchers were confused.

literally only Kristen Bell could pull off The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window. I laughed from beginning to end and it was so delightfully unhinged pic.twitter.com/HXiii2nDxM — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) February 4, 2022

“The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window” is the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever watched but I also had a great time watching??? pic.twitter.com/bgXayyVBgX — Will Truman (@TARIQAZIIM) February 6, 2022

For anyone who watched The Woman In the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, can we talk because…what? pic.twitter.com/EqagXTF5li — 알렉시스 (@yzzykv) February 2, 2022

Lol I’m watching “The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window” and don’t know if this is a real mystery or comedy horror/mystery cuz what? 😂 I am confusion now — Rakiyah 라카이야 (@rakiyahinspace) February 5, 2022

So, today I watched "The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Woman in the Window" and I watched the whole thing unsure it was a comedy. LOL. — Stina Leicht (@StinaLeicht) February 10, 2022

I think what is causing much confusion for those not understanding the dark comedy of "The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window" is, the girl in the window is not who they thought it was. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/AgPiKAPfoX — Naked Zebra 🦓 🌈🌊 (@ZebraNaked) February 5, 2022

Watching 'The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window', and I'm cackling. I forgot how much absurdist comedy gets me going 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — CUMmunist ☭🇿🇦🇵🇸 (@TheLDPage) February 6, 2022