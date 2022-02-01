Kristen Bell‘s new Netflix show The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window, despite being a mouthful, is also a pretty accurate satire of women in psychological fiction. As with any realistic portrayal these days, there is also an over-the-top sex scene in episode five of the first season (spoiler alert).

Fans took to social media to discuss the scene, including poor Twitter user Eric, who just wanted to watch the thriller/comedy with his girlfriend and mother…which was a mistake.

just watched kristen bell get absolutely RAILED with my girlfriend and my mom in the same room… — Eric (@NinosGoodTimes) January 30, 2022

Bell found the Tweet, probably in response to some sort of viral marketing every Netflix show needs to invest in these days, and responded a heartfelt “Hahahahaha sorry dude,” to which our good friend Eric requested she apologize to his mother.

you need to apologize to my mom right now — Eric (@NinosGoodTimes) January 30, 2022

The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window is Netflix’s humorous take on several women-led physiological dramas, like The Woman In The Window and The Girl On The Train, mixed in with some unreliable narrator perspective and a whole lot of red wine.

The show stars Bell as Anna Whitaker, an artist who takes time off to heal after the death of her daughter and her divorce. She suffers from “ombrophobia”AKA fear of the rain, which causes her to stay inside all day, until she ultimately believes she witnesses a murder across the street. The miniseries also stars Michael Ealy and Umbrella Academy’s Cameron Britton. You can catch every episode streaming now on Netflix.