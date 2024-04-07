A new thriller is coming to your local pilates gym soon. In a new sketch from tonight’s (April 6) episode of Saturday Night Live, Chloe Fineman and Molly Kearney pay visit to a pilates gym in a parody trailer for a pilates-themed horror movie.

The gym is bedecked with A24-esque lighting, and machines, which, are described by SNL cast member Sarah Sherman as looking like they’re “designed for torture, but somehow also sex.”

The pilates gym is ran by a charming, energetic figure, similar to a cult leader, played by tonight’s guest host, Kristen Wiig.

“Good job, mamas,” says Wiig in the trailer. “Now take those foot straps to your hand straps. Wrap your hand straps around your foot straps. Take those ankle straps around your waist and your knee straps around your head. The machine is called a reformer.”

Throughout the trailer, Sherman warns Fineman not to go to the classes — which she notes often comprise of “eight gorgeous women, and one gay man not wearing underwear,” the lattermost played by Bowen Yang. Kaia Gerber also makes a quick appearance in the trailer.

But what really shakes Fineman up is seeing Kearney’s character transform into a pilates first-timer to a full-blown fanatic.

You can see the trailer above.