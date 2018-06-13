FX

Sons of Anarchy fans have been waiting for years to see the debut of Mayans MC, the next biker-oriented installment of the Kurt Sutter universe. The man himself co-created this spinoff (with Elgin James) and executive produces (with Norberto Barbra) the series as well. FX ordered an initial 10-episode season that shall duly arrive at a yet-unannounced date in Fall 2018. Reportedly, there have been some production stumbles to overcome, but hopefully, the goods will satisfy enough to make everyone forget about Jax Teller and the green screen of death. Here’s what we know so far about the series.

Jax Teller Is Definitely Dead, And The Crow No Longer Flies (Straight Or At All)

The network has been careful not to hint at all that Charlie Hunnam’s Jax Teller could appear on the show. In fact, the show’s synopsis actually states that Mayans MC, so named for the rival to the SAMCRO organization led by Jax (and previously, his dad, John, and stepdad, Clay), takes place in a “post-Jax Teller world.” Sutter is apparently so dead set on hammering Jax’s demise home that newly revealed footage at last weekend’s ATX Television Festival began with a motorcycle further flattening a crow that was already road kill.

Was the crow one of the little critters who gobbled up the body (bread crust) and blood of Jax Teller in the Sons closing moments? Since Mayans MC picks up three years after the end of SOA, the answer must be no, but this still seems like a hell of a way to not only close the SOA era but also possibly churn up some goodwill following poor fan and critical reception to the SOA finale.

Whatever the case, Sutter doesn’t want to completely close previous doors. He has been tweeting the below photo (in GIF form) to emphasize that he wants the Sons mythology to continue, but the torch is definitely being passed.

FX

The Cast Will (Mostly) Be Fresh To The Sutter Universe

As laid out by the Mayans MC IMDb page, Emilio Rivera (who played Marcus Alvarez, president of the Mayans Oakland charter in SOA) is still the only confirmed familiar face who’s serving as a link to the past. The main character of Mayans shall be played by JD Pardo, who rides as Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, fresh out of prison in the pilot episode and seeking to step out of prospect boots in the Cali/Mexi border charter of the Mayans.

Symbolically, the ATX festival footage revealed that EZ will be the one who drives over the crow in the opening moments of the series, and he’s the former prodigal son who previously spent years attempting to grasp the American Dream. However, EZ emerges from prison to find that the Mayans are still in the drug-running business and working for the Galindo cartel, and he must choose between staying loyal to the M.C. or adopting the non-outlaw lifestyle that his girlfriend (who’s clearly not an old lady to the club) would prefer.

As is typical in the Sutter universe, EZ reluctantly ends up agreeing to do a drug run that goes bad, which leads one to believe that his role in the M.C. is a Jax-esque one that forecasts seasons of struggle. This dynamic is also reinforced by a Clay-like father figure played by Edward James Olmos.