Curb Your Enthusiasm fans got a pretty nice treat this weekend as Larry David showed up to not one, but two public events where he was in prime Larry David form. (No, he didn’t yell at Alan Dershowitz this time. Sorry.) The Curb creator was spotted at New York Fashion Week where you could tell he was absolutely thrilled to be there by the way he covered his ears and visibly hated everything that was happening around him.

The clip of David giving zero f*cks went immediately viral on Sunday as people loved the pure Larry vibes in the video:

Fixed it for you. pic.twitter.com/Crx5WyA4II — Dan on the Moon 🌒 (@dmnyc) September 13, 2021

Larry David at fashion week is a vibe pic.twitter.com/72ooEcPIGK — Justin Taylor (@TheSmarmyBum) September 13, 2021

They’re either filming for curb or it’s exactly what I would expect from Larry David at fashion week. Either way, I’m here for it. 😂 pic.twitter.com/qAHfS9egb4 — Don Julio (@Jeezyvega) September 13, 2021

This is who I strive to be. I love Larry David so much pic.twitter.com/CJSIKs73w4 — Marty Mush (@martymush) September 13, 2021

Larry David at fashion week is me in every meeting that could have been an email pic.twitter.com/qa5DVTbsrO — Hi there, it’s Sage (@SagerToothTiger) September 13, 2021

David was also present for Emma Raducana‘s win at Saturday’s US Open. Just like the Fashion Week video, David was seen covering his ears, but he also switched things up by making some very nonplussed Larry faces during the match.

Larry David plugging his ears is perfect Larry David @LightsCameraPod (via ig:alirosemann) pic.twitter.com/G2NvWpaxbM — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 12, 2021

Larry David no doubt complaining about the food/toilets/parking 😍 pic.twitter.com/xKTLrD1ByG — sarahjane (@sarahjane792) September 11, 2021

Larry David reckons this match is pretty, pretttty good. pic.twitter.com/oOkmpvSMSs — Chris Holmes 〓〓 (@Holmes_1981) September 11, 2021

Larry David is filming the “When did everything get so loud” episode of Curb. I’m just trying to think how it backfires for him in the end 🤣 pic.twitter.com/XkRFPmf0On — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) September 13, 2021

Before going viral for covering his ears, David was coming off another Curb-like moment after being disinvited from Barack Obama’s 60th birthday party back in August. While that might seem like an awkward and embarrassing event, David revealed to the New York Times that he couldn’t have been more relieved because he was terrified that he’d have to perform for the celebration.

“I was pretty glum when I finally called back his assistant,” David told the Times. “When he told me I was eighty-sixed from the party, I was so relieved, I screamed, ‘Thank you! Thank you!’ He must have thought I was insane. Then I hung up the phone, poured myself a drink, and finished my crossword puzzle.”