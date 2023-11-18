It’s been three weeks since Matthew Perry unexpectedly passed away. The news hit people hard, and tributes poured in like an avalanche. More are still coming in. Last week Perry’s fellow Friends alumni each honored their longtime colleague individually. On Thursday Lauren Graham, a close pal of Perry’s, went on CBS Mornings to promote her new book Have I Told You This Already?, and she took some time to reveal what made him happy at the end of his life.

.@thelaurengraham says her book, “Have I Told You This Already?” was born out of her “habit of re-telling the same stories.” She shares some moments in her life that made it into the book, what’s next for “Gilmore Girls” and how she is remembering her late friend, Matthew Perry. pic.twitter.com/QA16uIEDeS — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) November 16, 2023

“This last year, he was so proud of the book he wrote, and of how many people it touched,” the Gilmore Girls star revealed. “It was a success that gave him a level of happiness that I hadn’t seen in him for a really long time, so that’s a nice memory.”

Graham was of course referring to Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir, his both funny and bracingly honest book in which he detailed, among other things, his lengthy struggles with addiction.

She added, “That’s something to be thankful for, and again, the book really meant something to him, so it was a really happy year for him.”

Graham co-starred with Perry in the 2008 film Birds of America. During a Q&A for the mid-to-late-aughts revival of The Odd Couple, Perry called her “one of my favorite people,” saying, “We have great chemistry when working together and it’s fun to work with a close friend.”

(Via HuffPost)