We don’t know exactly when Game of Thrones will return to HBO, but we recently learned that it would arrive sometime in the first half of 2019. What we can expect — aside from Arya possibly being the last woman standing — is a lot of betrayal, at least according Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark on the series.

One cast member who is familiar with real-life betrayal is Lena Headey, who plays Cersei Lannister on the series. Last year, she detailed an incredibly unpleasant encounter with Harvey Weinstein. More recently, in an appearance on Running Wild With Bear Grylls that recently resurfaced, Headey also recounts a nasty experience she had during a press junket while she was seven months pregnant.

“How are you with the press?” Bear Grylls asked her after they had climbed a mount. “I’m horrible,” Headey laughed, before recounting an experience in which she went into a press junket while she was seven months pregnant. “There was a whole room of journalists,” she continued. “And this guy stood up, and he said, ‘I just want to say that you’re really disappointing in real life.'”