Leslie Jones And Kyle Mooney Take Things To The Next Level In A Surreal ‘SNL’ Sketch

News & Culture Writer
05.19.19

During this weekend’s Saturday Night Live season finale, Leslie Jones yet again proved just how good she was at balancing ridiculous comedy chops with real-world commentary. As great as her “Weekend Update” bit regarding Alabama’s new controversial anti-abortion law, however, it was the SNL cast member’s return to a long-standing sketch series with colleague Kyle Mooney that really turned some heads. Titled “Leslie & Kyle,” the episode-ending bit sees the pair rekindle their relationship with a dreamy musical number.

The entire four-minute skit is as odd as it is funny, a rather difficult combination that pretty much anything Mooney takes part it. (See: his “beef” with Pete Davidson over Ariana Grande from earlier this season.) The TL;DR version of “Leslie & Kyle” is the pair’s fake relationship, which is a part of an ongoing series of pre-taped bits for the past few years, becomes a reality when they randomly decide to watch one of the previous sketches while having a glass of wine.

“They truly thought it was real,” Mooney jokes. “It’s ridiculous,” Jones responds. Then cue a brief round of flirtation that quickly transforms into a surreal, dreamlike song-and-dance number performed by the two lovers.

TOPICS#Comedy#SNL
TAGScomedyKYLE MOONEYLESLIE JONESSNL

