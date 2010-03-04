LINKS FROM TRAMPOLINE DOG

Hahaha, I love you Trampoline Dog. Some people probably don’t find this video entertaining. I don’t want to be friends with those people. [via BuzzFeed]
Hey, I know that kid! The irony is that Internet commenters would never get a print subscription. Also: thank you, Warming Glow commenters, for being way awesomer than the stereotype mocked here. [via Julia Segal]
Take this out of context if you like. Barack Obama will be on “America’s Most Wanted.” [Inside TV]
Poor Marisa Tomei. On Oscar night, she’ll be in a commercial with Dan Cortese. [FilmDrunk]
Okay, okay, it’s awesome. If you still haven’t seen OK Go’s video for “This Too Shall Pass,” you need to get on that horse and start ridin’. [Gamma Squad]
Woof! Tiger Woods’s college girlfriend looks like she went to Stanford or something. [With Leather] (Also: the crap-com “Yes, Dear” predicted the Woods scandal.)
HURRRRRRR. Debra Messing will star as conservative pundit Evelyn Wright in an ABC sitcom called — wait for it… waaaaaait — “Wright vs. Wrong.” The runner-up for the name of the show was just three honks on a bike horn. [THR]
But my mom knows what fits! How to find the right jeans, by the excellent Gotty. It’s worth it just for the pictures of famous people in awful jeans. [Uproxx]
FIRST!
uh, wait, that’s not cool or something?!?
GOGGY!!!
Lady and the Tramp joke goes here.
Off topic; did anyone else watch “Players” on Spike the other night? I thought it was funny. I’m sure it is funnier than that proposed shit-com starring Debra Messing.
Can’t you skip a step and relabel crap-com a shitcom?
A couple of points:
1. Tiger Woods’ college girlfriend also looks like she’d be one of the founding members of W.A.F.S.
2. The only sitcom I’ve ever been more excited about than “Wright vs. Wrong” was the criminally underappreciated “Handle With Care.”
So are they going to pull an Oliver Reed and put a CGI Dan Cortese face on some other actor? Because Dan Cortese is dead, right?
If only they had put her opposite John Cho and called it “Wright vs. Wong.”
Findgin the right jeans reminds of how fucking terrible How To Make It In America is.
10th!!! seriously, do you know how hard it is to be 10th on a blog comment list? About as hard as it is to get an appointment with your mom…speaking of living in the past, was that a mom joke? Damn right it was.
In all seriousness, I have only ever seen Dan Cortese on the old MTV Rock N’ Jock Softball and that one Seinfeld episode. Is he famous for something else?