LINKS FROM TRAMPOLINE DOG

#Dogs
03.04.10 8 years ago 11 Comments

Hahaha, I love you Trampoline Dog. Some people probably don’t find this video entertaining. I don’t want to be friends with those people. [via BuzzFeed]

Hey, I know that kid! The irony is that Internet commenters would never get a print subscription. Also: thank you, Warming Glow commenters, for being way awesomer than the stereotype mocked here. [via Julia Segal]

Take this out of context if you like. Barack Obama will be on “America’s Most Wanted.” [Inside TV]

Poor Marisa Tomei. On Oscar night, she’ll be in a commercial with Dan Cortese. [FilmDrunk]

Okay, okay, it’s awesome. If you still haven’t seen OK Go’s video for “This Too Shall Pass,” you need to get on that horse and start ridin’. [Gamma Squad]

Woof! Tiger Woods’s college girlfriend looks like she went to Stanford or something. [With Leather] (Also: the crap-com “Yes, Dear” predicted the Woods scandal.)

HURRRRRRR. Debra Messing will star as conservative pundit Evelyn Wright in an ABC sitcom called — wait for it… waaaaaait — “Wright vs. Wrong.” The runner-up for the name of the show was just three honks on a bike horn. [THR]

But my mom knows what fits! How to find the right jeans, by the excellent Gotty. It’s worth it just for the pictures of famous people in awful jeans. [Uproxx]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dogs
TAGSDEBRA MESSINGDogsLINKS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 6 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 7 days ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP