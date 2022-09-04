There are celebrities that everyone knows to be rude or simply not very nice. But it’s a safe bet that few would think of Lisa Kudrow — the endearingly ditzy Phoebe on Friends, the monstrous Valerie Cherish on The Comeback — as unlikable. And yet here we are with two former reality TV stars claiming she’s not only not very nice but actively unpleasant.

As per Page Six, Spencer Pratt was asked over TikTok to name the “rudest celebrity” he’s ever met. “Oh, that’s nice: Phoebe from Friends,” replied the onetime star of The Hills. He didn’t stop there, adding, “Hands down, one of the worst humans I’ve ever come in contact with.”

Pratt didn’t elaborate, but he did get a second from Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel, who left a comment in his post, saying, “That’s crazy. She was on my talk show and I had a crazy experience also.”

Is Kudrow simply not very nice to reality TV stars? Who knows! But Pratt has a history of calling out celebrities he doesn’t like.

Kudrow is the second TV star to receive the dubious honor of having someone call them the “rudest celebrity.” In July, JoJo Siwa bestowed that title upon Full House vet Candace Cameron Burre, based solely on an unpleasant red carpet encounter they had when she was 11. Burre later reached out to Siwa and patched things up. But it might be hard for Kudrow to do the same to both Pratt and Frankel considering they went one step further than Siwa. Anyway, weird if true!

(Via Page Six)