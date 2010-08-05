In a cover story for Marie Claire, Mary-Kate Olsen gave her first interview in six years. And she confirmed what everyone who might be a good parent already knows: allowing your children to grow up in Hollywood is an excellent way to screw them up.
She told U.S. Marie Claire that she and her sister were “little monkey performers” as children.
“I look at old photos of me, and I don’t feel connected to them at all,” she said. “I would never wish my upbringing on anyone… but I wouldn’t take it back for the world.”
The former child star said rather than envying her, her friends “feel sorry for us… because it’s kind of bittersweet.” [Daily Mail]
Dude, they’re TOTALLY little monkeys, even today. I’ve seen the Olsen twins in person, and they’re frail little pygmies. They’ve got these normal-sized human heads on tiny, delicate bodies. It’s like someone put wigs on a couple of the little stick-people from the Game of Life. The lesson, as always, is that we should go back in time and kill the people responsible for “Full House” before they can begin their reign of unfunny family-friendly terror.
On a side note, I think Little Monkey Performers opened for the Yeah Yeah Yeahs last summer.
From the headline, I would’ve sworn this was about a new show on TLC.
I think Howard Cosell once called the Olsen twins “little monkey performers”.
I know monkey performers and monkey performers are friends of mine. They are no monkey performers.
From the banner image: are the Olsen twins now reduced to living in Charlie and Frank’s apartment building?
Yeah, and I’m sick of people trying to act like Bob Saget is funny now. Haha, so ironic, please don’t make me watch his comedy special.
How come Mary-Kate gets her own tag, but not Ashley?
I knew you had a favorite!
/can’t tell them apart, at all
How rude.
Thirsty for ass-hurts.
little monkey knife fights > little monkey performers
The former child star said rather than envying her, her friends “feel sorry for us… because it’s kind of bittersweet.”
I can see that. On one hand, they made hundreds of millions of dollars before their 16th birthdays. On the other hands, they had to spend ALL DAY with Bob Saget and Dave Coulier for years.
Yep, that’s a wash.
“I’ve seen the Olsen twins in person, ”
Braggy Braggerson.
We spent all those years waiting for them to turn 18 and yet they are the ugliest cast members from Full House. I’d rather plug Dave Coulier.
I’ve only ever seen the Little Monkey Performers referred to as LiMP – always wondered what it meant.
The Shining Twins pic is a great comparison, as is the pic of Snooki and fiend from the “God made two of ’em” thread.
And I’m pretty sure the writers of Full House were a million monkeys writing for a million hours.
I assumed this was about Will Smith’s kids.
Those little monkey performers were sent by Mel Gibson to show how Hollywood really works.
Speaking of “they made two of ’em”…this is still one of my all-time favorites.
it is so beautiful.