What’s better than one Paul Rudd? Four Paul Rudds, one for every Michael Keaton clone in Multiplicity, is ideal, but I’ll happily settle for two, like in his new Netflix series.

Created by Timothy Greenberg (The Daily Show with Jon Stewart), Living with Yourself stars Rudd as “Miles Elliott, a man struggling in life, undergoes a novel spa treatment that promises to make him a better person, only to learn he’s been replaced (literally) by a better version of himself,” according to the official premise. Miles #2 comes home from the spa, happy and full of life, while Miles #1 “woke up in a grave, and then I walked for six hours to find whatever the fuck you are.” (You can tell the difference between the Rudds not by their facial hair, like Spock/Evil Spock, but their actual hair.)

“It occurred to me, what if you could meet another version of yourself? Would that be a good thing? What might you learn from them? Can you model yourself after them or … might it make you feel even worse about yourself?” Greenberg told Entertainment Weekly about the series, which also stars Aisling Bea and Alia Shawkat. It’s like Gemini Man, except Paul Rudd doesn’t kick himself in the face with a motorcycle… probably.

Living with Yourself premieres October 18 on Netflix.