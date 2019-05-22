Between making their own movies and producing music specials and comedy series headlined by the likes of Michael Bolton and PEN15 creators Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, The Lonely Island is pretty much “never stop never stopping.” Case in point: the mysterious “visual poem” that’s set to drop on Netflix at midnight tonight. According to the official Twitter account for Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone’s musical comedy trio, something described as “a Lonely Island visual poem” will begin streaming then.

Aside from this description and the dazzling display of lights and sounds that accompany its total running time of six seconds, The Lonely Island’s tease offers no details about what audiences should expect come midnight. Even so, a few notable people with ties to Samberg, Schaffer and Taccone have piped in on Twitter with a smattering of hints. Like Late Night host Seth Meyers, who wrote, “I have seen this and I am very excited for everyone else to see this.”

I have seen this and I am very excited for everyone else to see this. https://t.co/3X7rRNKbw7 — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) May 22, 2019

Meanwhile, Meyers’ producing partner, Mike Shoemaker, was a bit more blunt with his teasing.