Do you remember your life before the “Operation Varsity Blues” college admissions scandal? Last March, over half a year ago, is when the news broke that Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli allegedly took part in an epic bribery scheme that also involved fellow actress Felicity Huffman. While Huffman only received 14 prison days for her crimes, the U.S. attorney overseeing Loughlin’s case says her sentence may be higher.

Unlike Huffman, Loughlin and Giannulli may not face trial for another couple of months. But as per Deadline, when they do, attorney Andrew Lelling will probably ask for more jail time. He wouldn’t give a number, but Deadline speculates it may go as high as 40 years, plus over $1 million in fines.

Why the different sentences? Huffman pled guilty (and put out a statement unequivocally admitting she “broke the law”), while Loughlin and Giannulli did not, having turned down a government deal back in April. Loughlin also admitted she thought prosecutors were bluffing when they threatened jail time. The accusations include bribes totaling $500,000 to ensure that their daughters could attend the University of Southern California. One of them, Olivia Jade, is also a social media “influencer,” who last month deleted a vulgar Instagram post in which she flicked off the media, right after Huffman was sentenced.

Over 50 individuals have been charged in the college admissions scandal, Loughlin among the most famous. The allegations have cost her gigs on the Hallmark Channel and on the Netflix reboot Fuller House, on which she exhumed her beloved character Aunt Becky.

(Via Deadline)