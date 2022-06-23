Are you a Hacks head? Fresh off the renewal of the Jean Smart-led and Emmy-winning series, there is more good Hacks for you on the horizon.

Breakout Hacks star Megan Stalter, who plays the dysfunctional agent assistant to Paul W. Downs’ Jimmy on the second season of the HBO Max series, is developing a comedy pilot with HBO Max and A24 called Church Girls, according to a report from Variety. Per Variety, “Church Girls is a half-hour comedy that follows Beth Parker (Stalter), a 20-year-old Christian closeted lesbian as she wrestles with her sexuality and faith in God, while entering adulthood in suburban Ohio. The series is inspired by Stalter’s own experiences.”

This sounds like a perfect show for any recovering super Christian. As a former Catholic school kid who still suffers from Catholic guilt (I probably always will) I know I will connect to this show in many ways.

In addition to her memorable role on Hacks, Stalter can be seen on Peacock’s reboot of Queer As Folk. Stalter is also set to appear in her first leading role in a feature in the dark comedy Cora Bora from director Hannah Pearl Utt, co-starring Manny Jacinto (The Good Place) and Jojo T. Gibbs (Fresh).

