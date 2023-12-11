Meryl Streep just shattered a Golden Globes record previously held by, well, herself. The actress already held the record for the most Golden Globe nominations when she locked down her 30th nom for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Florence Florence Jenkins in 2013.

With her latest nomination for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television for Only Murders in the Building, Streep is now up to 33 nominations, according to the Golden Globes official website. However, it should be noted that Streep has only won eight times at the Golden Globes, so even though it’s Meryl we’re talking about, a win isn’t always in the bag.

Streep joined the hit Hulu series in Season 3 as Loretta Durkin, an aspiring Broadway actress and a love interest for Martin Short’s Oliver Putnam. During her time on the murder mystery show, Streep belted out a song called “Look For the Light” that racked up accolades for the actress, including from one of the song’s writer Sara Bareilles.

“It’s always nice when you know who you’re writing for because you can sort of tailor something to play to someone’s strengths,” Bareilles said in a press release promoting the song’s digital release. “There was so much tenderness in her vulnerability. She let that speak through her singing.”

Only Murders in the Building Seasons 1-3 are available for streaming on Hulu.

