When people think of Michael Bay, they think of high octane films like The Rock, Transformers, and of course, his magnum space opus, Armageddon. However, while promoting his latest action spectacle, Ambulance (starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Bay revealed that he’s also a connoisseur of quieter fare. Namely, Yellowstone, the ever-expanding Western series from Taylor Sheridan that’s become a powerhouse for the Paramount Network.

In fact, Bay would much rather direct an episode of Yellowstone than something like Star Wars, which you’d just assume would be up Bay’s alley due to its propensity for massive explosions. Sure, Yellowstone has its share of shootouts (and Season 3 ended with one hell of a bomb going off), but it definitely skews towards more of a soap opera than the action-fests Bay usually delivers.

Via Collider:

“Y’know… I would not want to do [something like] Star Wars 5 because… the greatest, the toughest thing for a director to do is to create the world, and I like creating the world. But [directing Yellowstone] might be fun. The horses, and the Stetson hats, and the beautiful landscape… it’s a fun show.”

Of course, now, we can’t help but think about Michael Bay directing an adventure on the Dutton ranch, and it’s honestly hard not to picture horses exploding left and right. Just hooves and saddles flying everywhere as Kevin Costner stares at gorgeous Montana scenery and wonders if a piece of land is worth all of this fighting.

Also, the horses keep blowing up. That can’t be good.

