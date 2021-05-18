As one of the most prominent faces of The Fast and The Furious films (and one half of “potentially the biggest love story” in all cinema, if you ask Vin Diesel), Michelle Rodriguez is the perfect choice for hosting a reality series where drivers from all different backgrounds show off their skills. So that’s exactly what Discovery did by tapping Rodriguez to star alongside rally car champion Wyatt Knox in Getaway Driver, a unique competition series that sounds pretty badass.

Here’s the official synopsis via Entertainment Weekly:

This 8-episode competition series features 24 elite drivers from drift champions to street racers to hotshot YouTubers who compete to prove they have the skill behind the wheel and the mental toughness to outrun and out-drive the competition in a massive nearly 60-acre compound filled with obstacles. Part Baby Driver, part Grand Theft Auto, the Getaway Drivers will put it all on the line — sacrificing their own cars for the opportunity to be the wheelman in a real-life car chase. The rules are simple… evade the pursuers and escape the compound to score some cold hard cash. These drivers already have the loot — but can they get away to keep it?

While Rodriguez is stoked to star in the new series, which she promises will “take it to the edge,” the actress will be breaking new ground in F9 after pushing for a meaningful scene with co-star Jordana Brewster after nine movies.

“Michelle was like, ‘Dude, we’ve never had a scene together. We’re always secondary with the guys. We don’t interact. We have a sisterhood. We need to explore this,’” Brewster told Insider. “Michelle’s always been very outspoken about not doing anything that isn’t true to character, and that means not placating the guys, that means not playing second fiddle to the guys.”

F9 drifts into theaters on June 25.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)