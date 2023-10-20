After sitting on the sidelines for the first two episodes, Miss Minutes finally made her Loki Season 2 debut, and the adorable little clock is out of her freaking cartoon mind.

The Season 1 finale pulled back the curtain on Miss Minutes (Tara Strong) by revealing that she works for He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) and helped him build the Time Variance Authority so he can curate the Sacred Timeline. However, Season 2 Episode 3 dives into deeper into that relationship, and hoo boy. If people thought the Miss Minutes’ jump scare from last season was bad, they ain’t seen nothing yet.

After Miss Minutes summoned Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) to the late 1800s Wisconsin where she drops a TVA guidebook into the window of a young boy’s window, the two jumped ahead 25 years where the boy has grown up to become a con-man/scientist named Victor Timely (Majors). More notably, he’s a variant of He Who Remains, or possibly the actual He Who Remains. It gets real timey-wimey.

Anyway, it becomes clear throughout the episode that Miss Minutes is the jealous type, and she slowly goes off the deep end as Victor seems to be smitten with Renslayer while on a boat to Wisconsin. By playing on his disdain for working with a partner, Miss Minutes is able to convince Victor to toss Renslayer overboard. And that’s when the cartoon clock makes her move.

In one of the most disturbing Marvel scenes ever put on screen, Miss Minutes reveals her undying love for Victor/He Who Remains and literally starts demanding he make her a body, so she can be his “girl.” (She’ll ultimately be clock-blocked by Renslayer, who was not thrilled to be thrown off a boat.) The show really went there, and Loki fans couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

You can see some of the reactions below:

Did…. did we all just watch Miss Minutes try to fuck Victor Timely???!!! — 🎃☠️ Witchney Van Helsingham🦇🕸 (@WhitneyPuppy) October 20, 2023

when miss minutes started flirting with victor

victor : pic.twitter.com/hVCKRqNzaf — carol🤍 (@carolxloki) October 20, 2023

I’m deeply disturbed. Miss Minutes really tried to flirt and give Victor Timely some Clockussy like girl you’re an A.I in a one sided relationship with a variant of Kang / He Who Remains #Loki #LokiS2 pic.twitter.com/jFC2QWwKRH — ★ keke ★ coraline’s amulet 🐈‍⬛ (@LOKISPACEGEMS) October 20, 2023

#missminutes to Timely when they pushed Ravonna off the boat #loki pic.twitter.com/DCedWpUntx — em is timeslipping🪻🪐 (@_EMMinem) October 20, 2023

Loki Season 2 streams new episodes Thursday on Disney+.