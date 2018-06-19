Between Seth MacFarlane, Judd Apatow and Paul Feig, many of the top male talents at 20th Century Fox’s television and film branches are criticizing the company over its Fox News arm. Specifically, they are unhappy with the famously conservative 24-hour cable news channel’s support of the Trump administration’s zero tolerance police regarding immigrant families at the U.S.-Mexico border, which has resulted in thousands of children being put in detention centers. MacFarlance went so far as to donate millions to NPR on Tuesday, but Modern Family co-creator Steve Levitan took it a step further.
As Deadline reports, the co-showrunner took to Twitter Tuesday afternoon to reveal he would no longer be working at 20th Century Fox Television. His current overall deal recently expired, and because of the Fox News outcry, Levitan is not going to renew it. “Fox Studio has been a wonderful home for most of my career,” he wrote. “So many amazing people there who share the concerns about Fox News but aren’t in the position to speak out.”
So while he “[looks] forward to seeing Modern Family through to the end,” Levitan concluded he will be “setting up shop elsewhere.”
Levitan’s plans going forward after this remain unknown. However, with Modern Family, Just Shoot Me! and The Larry Sanders Show under his belt, he probably won’t be unemployed for long.
