With the Ms. Marvel trailer out in the wild, Marvel fans are dissecting every frame looking for clues to the upcoming Disney+ series, and the answer to the big question: Who is/are the show’s villain/villains? Granted, the trailer mostly worked as an introduction to Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) as her superhero fantasies become a reality when she’s imbued with cosmic powers very similar to that of her idol, Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). However, eagle-eyed fans have noticed a brief scene that could be a glimpse at Ms. Marvel’s potential adversaries.

Towards the end of the trailer, four figures shrouded in smoke seemingly approach a startled Kamala, who is still getting used to her powers. You can see the shadowy foursome below:

While the trailer offers little clue as to who these mysterious figures might be, there have been rumors that the series’ villains will be ClanDestine, a family of magicians who are the offspring of a powerful Djinn/genie. ClanDestine’s inclusion would track from what we’ve seen from the Ms. Marvel trailer, but also Marvel’s Phase 4 in general. In the trailer, Kamala gets her wish granted by having powers just like her hero, Captain Marvel, and at one point, she’s seen using magical stepping stones just like Doctor Strange.

Speaking of the good doctor, magic has been very prominent in Marvel’s Phase 4 offerings. It’s featured heavily in WandaVision, Shang-Chi, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and of course, the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. A magical family doing battle with Kamala would fit right in, but again, we have to stress this is all just speculation until Disney+ officially reveals Ms. Marvel’s adversary.

Ms. Marvel starts streaming June 8 on Disney+.