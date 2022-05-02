What Are The Must See Shows For May?

Is it May already? True crime adaptations, Jedis, and comedies are at the top of the TV pile as you hide from springtime pollen and stormy weather. In other words, you’ll almost certainly find a few shows here that fit your interests before those “blockbusters” of summer television (and movies) arrive. One of those bigger shows, Stranger Things, will arrive at the end of the month, but what else is on the way?

In the first category above, The Staircase and Candy will engross you and possibly gross you out at the same time. Star Wars fans will enjoy Ewan McGregor’s return to a universe far, far away. And if you need to laugh until your belly hurts, there’s several options for that, too, including Hacks, Ziwe, The Kids In The Hall, and Angelyne. Here are the shows worth putting on your list for May.

Ziwe: Season 2 (Showtime series streaming 5/1)

Ziwe Fumudoh, a former Desus & Mero writer, took her audience by storm last season while wielding comedy as a weapon to satirize socially relevant issues (while, at times, skewering her own guests) and also spread unfiltered chaos. After leading a focus group for real-life “Karens,” she’s moved onto more hard-hitting explorations in a bifurcated season. The first batch of episodes will feature a wide range of guests, including Chet Hanks, Emily Ratajkowski, Charlamagne Tha God, Chet Hanks, Ilana Glazer, Hannibal Buress, Mia Kalifa, Adam Pally, Nicole Byer, and Deux Moi.

Meltdown: Three Mile Island (Netflix documentary series streaming 5/4)

The team behind Erin Brockovich presents this limited series about how ordinary people stepped up to work extraordinary feats after a near-catastrophe at a Pennsylvania nuclear plant. Expect to see archival footage and reenactments along with home video that’s never been presented before in a public forum. In the end, director Kief Davidson (The Ivory Game) will also take viewers through the perspective of whistleblower Richard Parks to see how this terrible nuclear incident really went down.

The Staircase (HBO Max limited series streaming 5/5)

The true-crime docuseries (originally on Sundance TV) captivated enough people on Netflix that HBO Max decided to dramatize the story, and boy, did they accomplish that mission. Colin Firth plays Michael Peterson, who served prison time after the death of his wife, Kathleen (portrayed by Toni Collette) under mysterious circumstances. Sophie Turner and Parker Posey joined the cast, and there’s a (SPOILER ALERT) certain theory that won’t be overlooked. This shall be an eight-part adaptation that explores the nature of fact and fiction and goes to some unexpected places, as well.

The Pentaverate (Netflix series streaming 5/5)

Mike Myers (he’s back) wasn’t content to play a few characters in this series, so he decided to portray eight different personalities. Take that, Bridgerton netball prop. The show revolves around the centuries-long aftermath of a catastrophe (the Black Plague of 1347), after which a secret society came together to make sure that humanity’s sh*t doesn’t go off the rails again. Since there (probably) won’t be an Austin Powers 4, we can all relax and enjoy Myers while feeling grateful that this isn’t a Love Guru sequel.

Bosch: Legacy (IMDb TV series streaming 5/6)

Let’s hope that Titus Welliver’s character eats more pancakes in this spinoff that sounds like straight-up Bosch, only in a different place than the O.G. Amazon Prime location. Yup, you’re getting more of Harry Bosch (still played by Welliver) while he takes on a new phase of his career, all while teaming up with Mimi Rogers’ Honey “Money” Chandler, and since they’re former enemies, expect things to grow increasingly complicated.

Candy (Hulu limited series streaming 5/9)

Jessica Biel portrays a 1980s housewife (Candy Montgomery) with two kids and the figurative picket fence and amazing husband. She’s also, however, an ax murderer who took out her frenemy, Betty Gore (Melanie Lynskey). With that out of the way, this show’s about tracing how Candy felt the crushing nature of conformity, and everything’s building to a boiling point. Pablo Schreiber is also aboard the cast, and he’s great in everything. Scammer shows might be all the rage, but the intrigue of more viscerally horrific true-crime adaptations shall never go out of style.