What Are The Must-See Shows For February 2024?

You know the drill on February. Not only is the weather miserable, but the restaurants are packed due to a certain made-up holiday. Both are very good reasons to hunker down as much as possible, and fortunately, TV is here for you if you want to zone out at home while awaiting Reacher and the Liberty Bell (which needs to happen onscreen, btw).

Granted, the “romance” subject cannot be totally avoided, but fortunately, both noteworthy applicable shows — the Mr. & Mrs. Smith reinvention from Amazon and The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live from AMC — have much more to offer besides two lead characters making eyes at each other. Additionally, Larry David will bid farewell to “Larry David,” and fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender can take stock of the newest live-action adaptation, which will hopefully be more successful than the last effort.

Here are the must see shows for February.

Genius: MLK/X (Nat Geo series streaming 2/1)

This eight-part series dives into both the philosophies and personal relationships of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) and Malcolm X (Aaron Pierre). As a result, we will see Coretta Scott King (Weruche Opia) and Betty Shabazz (Jayme Lawson) as the icons’ equals as all four parties lead the Black empowerment Movement. The show also portrays King and X’s only in-person meeting, although the two advocates held an ongoing conversation (while sometimes at odds) on the cause of racial equality. The series will stream next day on Hulu and Disney+.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith: Season 1 (Amazon Prime series streaming 2/2)

Do we really need a reimagining of the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie movie? Watch the first few episodes, and you might agree that this effort was not wasted. Donald Glover and Maya Erskine pick up as assassins who happen to be paired together (and “married”), and you aren’t ready for the rollicking, madcap, action-packed set of missions that they must complete (or else?). Glover is incredible as always, but Erskine steps up to take control of the screen, and boy, their onscreen relationship is as much of an occupational risk as the assignments themselves.

Curb Your Enthusiasm: Season 12 (HBO series streaming 2/4 on Max)

Larry David’s final curmudgeonly season is upon us? Feels like we’ve heard that before, but this time, he even declared, “‘Larry David,’ I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders.” Hey, if Larry says that he’s done, do not argue with the man.

Abbott Elementary: Season 3 (ABC series returning 2/7)

After multiple Emmys and a long hiatus due to 2023 chaos, Quinta Brunson and her crew will be back with fewer episodes than expected, but at least viewers will see some followup on the Janine and Gregory relationship. The school calendar might be confusing at first to make up for lost time, but rest assured that Abbott classes will be back in session and as funny as always.

Halo: Season 2 (Paramount+ series streaming 2/8)

Pablo Schreiber is back as Master Chief, and if he has any say in the matter, there won’t be Sexy Master Chief on display this season. Officially, he will be fretting about the changing tide of his war and how to prepare for what he believes is an imminent attack by the Covenant on the most valuable stronghold known to mankind. Can he finally find the Halo, which will either help humanity survive or kill it off forever? So much pressure! Yeah, please don’t have him wasting time getting down and dirty this season.