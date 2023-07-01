July looks to be a scorcher outside as usual, so you will want to hang on the couch as long as possible. Fortunately, there are several returning TV shows to keep you occupied after you finish rewatching The Bear‘s second season. The most prominent series of this coming month happens to be a revival of FX’s beloved Justified, and fortunately, Timothy Olyphant obliged at donning the cowboy hat and boots for his most infamous role.

Additionally, some wacky vampires, a smooth lawyer, and a bumbling set of reunion attendees are back with new installments, and a former HBO Max show resurfaces on Starz. If that’s not quite enough for you, then a bickering demon-and-angel pairing shall soon make their way into your living room again, Navajo cops are back to fight very different forces of evil, and Henry Cavill will go on his final monster-hunting, grunty adventures. Oh, and John Wilson turns his lenses upon New York City one more time.

Here are the must see shows for July 2023.

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 1 (Netflix series streaming 7/6)

The series picked up the same subject matter as the movie, and whaddya know, the show turned into a streaming hit that kept the adventures of Los Angeles’ most talked-about defense attorney. Naturally, Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) is still running business out of his Lincoln’s backseat, where he’ll handle just about every case, and if you’ve been missing Neve Campbell from the continuing Scream franchise, you can find her here. Expect Part 2 of this season about a month after this installment.

The Afterparty: Season 2 (Apple TV+ series streaming on 7/12)

A whole lot of murder-mystery comedy can be found out there these days, and murder linked to a high school reunion is also a recent thing (Yellowjackets), but this is neither that dark Showtime show nor Glass Onion. Instead, this unique beast — created by Christopher Miller and produced by Miller and his frequent partner, Phil Lord — stars a voluminously funny cast (including Tiffany Haddish, Ben Schwartz, Ilana Glazer, and Sam Richardson) who pulls out all the stops here, and you won’t be sorry if you skip your own reunions.

What We Do in the Shadows: (FX series streaming on Hulu 7/13)

Those oddball vamps are back after Nandor’s eternal-life crisis. This remains one of the funniest shows on TV these days, and this season, Guillermo might be giving up Nandor for Laszlo, which will surely cause plenty of drama. Meanwhile, Nadya is attempting to connect with a form of family, and Colin is unwise enough to run for political office. Then there’s the newcomer, The Guide, who’s attempting to feel things out while dancing around centuries-old dynamics and all those warring accents.

Justified: City Primeval (FX series streaming on Hulu 7/18)

Everyone’s favorite extralegal lawman is about to swagger back into our hearts, long after he made it out of Harlan alive. Can he make it out of Detroit alive, too? We’ll see, and Raylan Givens’ daughter, Willa, is also onboard to give the hat a hard time because someone needs to do it. We’ve already pinpointed the one Justified episode, “Long In The Tooth,” that makes an ideal essential rewatch before this spinoff, and Raylan should have a swell time hunting bad guys in Motor City. At the top of his list: The so-called “Oklahoma Wildman,” portrayed by Boyd Holbrook.

Minx: Season 2 (Starz series streaming on 7/21)

This show took quite a journey from being cancelled by HBO Max — after the filming of the second season was nearly finished– to being rescued by Starz for airtime. The audience outcry surely helped that happen, so we’ll be able to see the continuation of Jack Johnson’s low-rent, erotic-magazine publisher doing it (for the first time) for women in the 1970s. Starz has carved out quite a few crowd successes of late (including P-Valley and Heels), so I have a feeling that they know exactly how to make this show fly.