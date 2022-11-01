What Are The Must-See Shows For November 2022?

The crime underworld rises to the surface this month on TV. This not only includes a show with Sylvester Stallone playing an exiled mafia boss but also a returning AMC series that plunges us deep into London gang warfare where the old-school rules no longer reign. As well, Netflix will bring us some true-crime drama that revolves around a bodybuilding couple in a marriage gone bad. Don’t worry, though; some residual October spookiness will surface with Tim Burton’s Addams Family offshoot series.

We’ve also got royal drama and a sci-fi opera coming with new editions of The Crown and Manifest, respectively speaking. Mythic Quest also makes a grand workplace-comedy comeback, the punchy Dead To Me ladies return with more homicidal intrigue, and Kumail Nanjiani is here to help dudes take it off (also with murder) in a historical Chippendales dramatization. The body count will be steep this month, which will lead us into bingewatching delights while warding off too many Thanksgiving pies.

Here are the must-see shows for November.

Killer Sally (Netflix limited series streaming 11/2)

In the wake of Bad Vegan, Sally McNeil is here to say, “Hold my protein shake.” This limited series arrives in a true-crime heyday for the streaming service, which is riding high upon Jeffrey Dahmer twin shows and will also soon see Joe Berlingers’s Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields arrive. In the case of bodybuilder/wrestler Sally, the show explores how she endured a troubling marriage and eventually killed her husband on Valentine’s Day. Don’t expect a standard retelling of events as they occurred because this one has a few tricks up its steroid-pumped sleeves.

Blockbuster: Season 1 (Netflix series streaming on 11/3)

Netflix famously helped bring Blockbuster Video down, so it’s wild that this series even exists. Randall Park portrays an idealistic manager of the world’s final Blockbuster store, and he’s crushed to learn that his beloved store could soon be an analog dinosaur. What follows is a mad dash to keep things together and help people realize that they need the store’s sense of community to maintain some human connection. Walking into a store to sift through sticky rental tapes (ew) is certainly a different experience than bingewatching entire seasons on streaming. It’s gutsy as hell for Netflix to tackle this subject matter, and we’ll see if audiences are here for it.

Manifest: Season 4, Part A (Netflix series streaming 11/4)

This sci-fi soap series never made much sense, but the soap operatics of people vanishing off the face of the earth doesn’t get old. That’s especially the case since these troubled souls returned to loved ones who had understandably moved on to different romantic relationships. Meanwhile, callings are swirling, and the Death Date still looms as Cal is inexplicably five years older than the last time anyone saw him. Flight 828 yields no easy answers, but showrunner Jeff Rake still aims to bring this in for a turbulent landing after Netflix rescued the show from the NBC graveyard.

The Mosquito Coast: Season 2 (Apple TV+ series streaming on 11/4)

Justin Theroux returns for more of this adaptation of the 1981 novel from his uncle, Paul Theroux. The show’s a moderately engrossing study of a brilliant scientist’s descent into insanity. However, this season picks up with his wife (Melissa George) having had enough of his exhausting sh*t. They’re in real danger now, given that they’re deep within the jungle and searching for refuge with an old Allie Fox friend. Man, these kids simply need a normal life, and instead, they’ve got a terrorizing dad and no relief in sight.

The Crown: Season 5 (Netflix series streaming 11/9)

British Royal drama heats up even more than this show is accustomed to doing. The Windsors are steamed about this season, since it makes Charles look even worse and more resentful than the last round. Dominic West picks up with the heir who waits decades longer to be king, and it’s wild that this season will arrive a few months before King Charles III is officially coronated. This officially-“fictionalized” season will see Elizabeth Debicki pick up the Diana role as the marriage fully crumbles, and Dodi Fayed is on the horizon while Camilla Parker Bowles has been there all along. The monarchy’s in utter chaos, which also closely resembles our current times when the “spare” will soon tell his story to the world.