As everyone knows, Netflix helped bring about the near total collapse of Blockbuster. It was an especially ironic move considering Blockbuster had a chance to buy Netflix in its infancy, but took a pass. Now, to add to that weirdness comes Blockbuster, a Netflix sitcom about… well, the collapse of Blockbuster.

The streaming giant has released its first trailer for the series, which comes from the creators of Superstore and Happy Endings. Starring Randall Park (WandaVision) and Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Blockbuster takes place in a store that’s only just now learning that it’s the last remaining location in the crumbling rental franchise. That realization is not going over well with the staff, particularly with Park’s character who has to hold everything together because this has been his job since the 7th grade. It’s all the man has until Fumero’s character comes walking back into his life after the more personal collapse of her marriage.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Timmy Yoon (Randall Park) Is an analog dreamer living in a 5G world. And after learning he is operating the last Blockbuster Video in America, Timmy and his staff employees (including his long-time crush, Eliza (Melissa Fumero) fight to stay relevant. The only way to succeed is to remind their community that they provide something big corporations can’t: human connection.

Blockbuster starts streaming November 3 on Netflix.