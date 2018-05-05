Netflix

Even with an already extensive archive of shows and movies, it seems like every week, a wide variety of titles come to Netflix, along with a few that end up disappearing. It can be tough to keep up with what needs to be binged at the moment. That’s why we’re bringing you a round-up of what’s new to Netflix and what’s departing this week of May 4th, including a new stand-up special from John Mulaney and the sophomore season of Dear White People. With it being the start of a new month, we’ve got a ton of new titles to sift through.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Dear White People Season 2, (all episodes streaming 5/4)

The sharp, timely look at race relations is back for a new season, released in a racial climate that’s unfortunately a little too similar to when Season 1 premiered a year ago. Samantha and the rest of the students are facing the aftermath of the protests at the conclusion of last season, with the characters facing relatable questions of sexuality, PTSD, and dealing with internet trolls. The rapid, pop culture-filled dialogue continues to be full of bite and perspective centered around a fair balance of light-heartedness and intense issues.

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous At Radio City, (comedy special streaming 5/1)

Comedian John Mulaney continues his Netflix takeover with his first of two specials. Filmed at the iconic Radio City Music Hall, Mulaney focuses on ghosts, the nebulousness of college, and the proper way to throw a child-napper off his rhythm. Thanks in part to his sharp cadence and general likeability, Mulaney has stayed consistently funny and unique for years, and this special is another chapter in that story.

End Game, (short film streaming 5/4)

Netflix earned an Oscar nom for its bleak medical short Extremis, and they return to the world of hospital care with End Game. It’s decidedly more uplifting, focusing on patients that aren’t seconds away from passing while still dealing with debilitating, terminal illnesses. It’s uplifting seeing people take such adversity in stride, looking to make the most of the time they’ve got left.

Anon, (Netflix film streaming 5/4)

Andrew Niccol, director of Gattaca and In Time, returns with another sci-fi thriller. Starring Clive Owen and Amanda Seyfried, Anon features a sterile world where every person and thing you see can be identified and logged by in-eye computers. It feels like territory that Black Mirror has already done better in a less repetitive way, and Owen comes off a little stiff as the protagonist police detective.