Let’s take a look at Nicolas Cage’s upcoming projects, shall we?

There’s Pig, where he plays a “reclusive truffle hunter in Oregon whose prize hunting pig is kidnapped, forcing him to return to old stomping grounds in Portland and confront his past” (yes). And Prisoners of the Ghostland, the “wildest movie” he’s ever made (YES). And Willy’s Wonderland, in which he fights evil animatronics (YESSS). And The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, a meta movie that has Cage being forced to play his old characters at “the birthday party of a Mexican billionaire” who’s also a “drug cartel kingpin who has kidnapped the daughter of a Mexican presidential nominee” (YES YES YES). And let’s not forget Amazon’s Tiger King show and the alcoholic dragon animated series Highfire, described as “True Detective by way of Pete’s Dragon” (yes?). And now the latest addition to his wild filmography, Netflix’s History of Swear Words (FUCK YES).

The six-episode series will examine a specific curse — “f*ck,” “sh*t,” “bitch,” “d*ck,” “p*ssy” and “damn” — with Cage as host. Special guests include Joel Kim Booster, DeRay Davis, Open Mike Eagle, Nikki Glaser, Patti Harrison, London Hughes, Jim Jefferies, Zainab Johnson, Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Baron Vaughn, and Isiah Whitlock Jr, and Cage will interview linguists and professors, as well. I can’t f*cking wait.

History of Swear Words hits Netflix on January 5.