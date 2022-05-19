Earlier today we spoke to Obi-Wan Kenobi director Deborah Chow. Now, in the trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi we see a droid who looks an awful lot like 4-LOM from The Empire Strikes Back. (He’s one of the bounty hunters Darth Vader assembles to hunt for the Millennium Falcon. Boba Fett eventually completes this task.) In the trailer, we see this droid shooting at Obi-Wan. I mention this scene from the trailer to Chow, then correct myself because to this day I don’t know if it’s pronounced Four Lom or Four El Oh Em.

Chow says, “It’s actually Four Lom.” But then continues, “But that’s not actually 4-LOM though, it is actually a different droid named 1-JAC. Everyone thinks it’s 4-LOM.” (Poor 4-LOM. In the 1980s his action figure mistakenly said Zuckuss, so everyone called him Zuckuss for 20 years. Now this.)

I then point out that our new Star Wars character One Jack sure looks like 4-LOM and Chow responds, “It’s similar.” And then points out I’m the first person to bring up 4-LOM on this press tour. (For anyone who knows me personally, this will probably not surprise you that I brought up 4-LOM.) This feels similar to IG-11 in The Mandalorian who everyone thought (including me) was IG-88.

So I asked what’s One Jack’s deal? (I don’t know how One Jack is spelled, so it could be 1-Jack? Or 1-JAK? [UPDATE: I have confirmed with Lucasfilm it is 1-JAC.]) Is he also a bounty hunter, like 4-LOM? Chow won’t go quite this far with information, “For that you’re going to have to wait and see.” I do mention that he looks like bad news, Chow laughs, “They usually are.”

Anyway, yes, we will learn more about Obi-Wan Kenobi and our new buddy 1-JAC when the series premieres next week on May 27. We will also have more from Deborah Chow next week as well.

You can contact Mike Ryan directly on Twitter.