Olivia Rodrigo is a busy person. She just released her second album, Guts; she’s preparing to go on a worldwide tour; and she has to field questions about her non-existent feud with Taylor Swift every three seconds. Rodrigo hasn’t had time to get around to what really matters: finishing The Sopranos. But don’t worry, she’ll get around it.

“I love that show, it’s just so long. Sometimes I don’t have an hour and 15 to devote,” Rodrigo told Rolling Stone about the HBO series that premiered four years before she was born. However, she’s excited to catch up with not only The Sopranos but also Succession (“I should have watched it while everyone was watching it”). “When you’re on tour and you’re so scattered, it’s nice to have a show to watch when you get back to your bus,” the singer said.

If Olivia starts calling herself “Livia,” you’ll know she finished The Sopranos.

Rodrigo also revealed that La La Land is one of her favorite movies of all-time. “It’s just a timeless movie,” she said. “I always wonder what pieces of culture are going to transcend. Do you ever think about that? In 2050, what are they going to look back and think about the 2020s? How we look back on, like, the Eighties and Madonna. I think La La Land will definitely transcend.”

It’s almost as good as Ryan Gosling’s transcendent performance in Barbie (and The Nice Guys).

(Via Rolling Stone)