Going for a bike ride in the 80s used to be a wholesome activity, but thanks to Stranger Things and now Paper Girls, it actually seems like it might attract supernatural activity. Maybe that’s why pelotons are so in right now!

Today, Amazon dropped the trailer for the upcoming sci-fi series Paper Girls, based on the hit graphic novel of the same name. The series follows a group of newspaper delivery girls in 1988 who unexpectedly get transported to the wild and horrifying new world of the year 2019 when they meet their older selves and have to find a way back to the 80s.

To make it even more appealing, one of the girl’s future selves is portrayed by Ali Wong. Get ready for some chaotic fun! Here is the official synopsis:

It’s the day after Halloween in 1988 when four young friends accidentally stumble into an intense time war and find themselves inexplicably transported to the year 2019. When they come face-to-face with their adult selves, each girl discovers her own strengths as together they try to find a way back to the past while saving the world of the future.

The show also stars Riley Lai Nelet, Sofia Rosinsky, Fina Strazza, Camryn Jones, Nate Corddry, and Adina Porter. Paper Girls debuts July 29th on Amazon Prime. Check out the trailer above.