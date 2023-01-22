What’s Popular On Streaming Now

Every single week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

TIE: 10. The Pale Blue Eye (Netflix film) Christian Bale took a break from his intense method acting, and this film is arguably more refreshing for it. In this fictional story, The Machinist star portrays a seasoned detective who recruits a then-unknown Edgar Allen Poe (Harry Milling) to investigate a rash of suspicious deaths. In the process, the pulpy story and gorgeous-looking cinematography paint a convincing portrait of what could have led to the Poe that we know today. TIE: 10. Mayor Of Kingstown (Paramount+ series) Alongside co-star Kyle Chandler and Taylor Handley, Jeremy Renner plays a McLusky family leader in this Taylor Sheridan-universe offshoot that somehow isn’t related to all of those Yellowstone shows. Sheridan co-created this series, which is now spinning through Season 2, alongside Hugh Dillon in this story inspired by Dillon’s time growing up near the Kingston Penitentiary in Ontario. Renner’s character plays the wheeler and dealer between inmates and law enforcement, and he appears to truly relish the intense ride in a crime thriller that took him far away from the MCU.

9. Velma (HBO Max series) This series isn’t grabbing good attention, but nonetheless, people are talking about it. Creator Mindy Kaling voices the lead role of this Velma Dinkley origin story that reinvents several Scooby Doo gang members without a Scooby to be seen. That’s probably for the better at this point, and the show does have a fine time playing with some of Velma’s freshly canonized personal details as confirmed in last year’s Trick Or Treat Scooby Doo movie. At least Fred (Glenn Howerton) doesn’t change his doofus status, so that stays consistent. 8. The Banshees Of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures film streaming on HBO Max) Look for this film to stick around until at least Oscar time because Colin Farrell‘s Globes presence practically guaranteed that his performance will be rewarded. He reteams here with In Bruges co-star Brendan Gleeson to boil down a century of Irish history within their characters in a bleakly funny way. As well, Barry Keoghan continues to be omnipresent these days while adding to the central dynamic.

7. Servant (Apple TV+ series) Few would have thought that M. Night Shyalmalan would be showrunning to his (and the audience’s) content in this well-plotted series that brings us post-Harry Potter Rupert Grint at his best. This will be the final season, and hopefully, we won’t see on of those notorious gotcha twists because so far, this carefully crafted series has impressed after the initially tragic circumstances with which it first began. 6. The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker (Netflix documentary) Netflix’s true crime coffers run far and wide, and so far, they’re killing the genre at a bloodier, more sinister rate than all other streaming services. This new entry is both engrossing and infuriating while it traces the path of the viral sensation who halted a mass murder in process. Yep, he used a hatchet, as the title indicates, and this film charts his rise and rapid fall while still living (behind bars) in infamy.