What’s Popular On Streaming Now

Every single week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

TIE: 10. Wolf Pack (Paramount+ series) Sarah Michelle Gellar is back on TV and back in the realm of the supernatural, but this series is a few universes away from Buffy fare. This series is also far from the Teen Wolf saga that’s now rolling around as a reboot, yet there are definitely wolves involved and teen angst, so there’s that. Gellar portrays an arson investigator who’s the most prominent spark of fun within an otherwise dreary mess. She can still kick ass, and given that she’s an executive producer on this series, Gellar can hopefully avoid all of the toxicity that she dealt with for all those years on the aforementioned vampire show. TIE: 10. The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker (Netflix documentary) Netflix still can’t be beat (sorry, Court TV) when it comes to stacking up the most watchable true crime projects in one place. In this selection, you’ll become acquainted with the viral sensation who halted a mass murder in process. Yes, he used a hatchet, and then he rose to infamy before falling from something resembling grace. This is both an engrossing and infuriating story to witness, but you won’t be bored.

9. That ’90s Show (Netflix series) Jackie and Kelso got married, which means that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are on the scene as guest stars in this revival. More importantly, Red and Kitty are much the same, and the basement is still the place where all the cool kids want to hang out. This show’s actually brought back most of the original cast members from That ’70s Show, at least as guests and sometimes more. Donna and Eric’s daughter is central, and Tommy Chong is back as Leo with Wilmer Valderrama slipping back into the Fez persona as though a day has never passed. This series doesn’t seem destined to light Netflix on fire like Cobra Kai did, although I’d be happy to be wrong. 8. The Banshees Of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures film streaming on HBO Max) Colin Farrell has been reminding the world of how charming he can be while on an awards tour. He’s now nominated for a Best Actor Oscar, so we’ll see him back on TV soon, and he reteamed here with In Bruges co-star Brendan Gleeson, with whom Farrell gets darkly comedic once more while distilling Irish history of recent memory into their characters. Also, you surely haven’t had enough of Barry Keoghan lately, so he showed up as well.

7. Shrinking (Apple TV+ series) There’s a whole lotta streaming TV shows and movies about the inner workings of mental health professionals, but fortunately, this show shouldn’t be too dark despite dealing with grief as part of the setup. Jason Segal portrays a therapist who goes off the books while coping with fallout from his own personal tragedy. Harrison Ford is, yes, on TV. Between this and Yellowstone, the streaming world is giving us an iconic star of blockbuster franchises in unlikely roles, right in our living rooms. 6. The Walking Dead (AMC series on AMC+ and Netflix) Strangely enough, this franchise appears to be finding new life despite ending the flagship series last year following eleven seasons. Soon, the eighth and final season of Fear the Walking Dead shall begin, and from there, followup spinoffs will start rolling out. That includes the Rick Grimes/Michonne series, but first, Negan and Maggie will kill extra terrifying Walkers in Manhattan, and Daryl Dixon will wake up in France.

5. Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24 film streaming on Hulu) Michelle Yeoh might be a Best Actress Oscars lock in this A24 movie that also happens to star a bunch of hot dog fingers and bagels. Fortunately, this project transcends the overdone multiverse concept, and Yeoh also happens to be the first Oscar nominee in her category that “identifies as Asian.” This sci-fi story with heart will win you over, if you haven’t yet seen it and wish to give it a chance. 4. The Menu (Searchlight Pictures/20th Century Studios film streaming on HBO Max) Temperamental chefs are so hot right now, and Ralph Fiennes’ character qualifies as the most out-there incarnation in recent memory. As always, Anya Taylor-Joy dominates the screen in this scathing film that will actually make you feel relieved that you cannot afford a $1,250 meal. This foodie horror comedy might also make you crave the perfect cheeseburger while we await The Bear‘s Carmy to return on our TV screens.