Every single week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

TIE: 10. Spaceman (Netflix film) Adam Sandler’s Netflix partnership keeps yielding new permutations, and he’s really going for it, even if these results will not tickle fans’ funny bones in the traditional way. A talking spider-like creature is voiced by Paul Dano, and Sandler’s astronaut is a bit more dramatic (even melodramatic) than we’re used to from him. This doesn’t have the adrenaline boost of Uncut Gems, but it’s still worth seeing the Sandman shift into a different gear in this adaptation of Spaceman of Bohemia, the novel by Jaroslav Kalfař. TIE: 10. Argylle (Apple TV+ film on VOD) If only those Taylor Swift rumors of involvement had turned out to be true, this movie probably would have fared much better at the box office. Still, that is no disincentive for people to enjoy this film at home, in which fictional (?) author Elly Conway’s espionage begin coming to life. This admittedly messy film stars Bryce Dallas Howard, Dua Lipa, John Cena, Henry Cavill, and Sam Rockwell.

9. American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders (Netflix documentary) The Duplass brothers executive produce this unshakable glimpse behind the murder of journalist Danny Casolaro, whose family refused to believe that he committed suicide in his hotel room. What resulted was an unyielding investigation into the “The Octopus” conspiracy (which Casolaro had been looking into prior to his death) by researcher Christian Hansen, who worked to unearth secrets that could untangle the inner workings of a hidden organization and its many misdeeds. 8. The Regime (HBO series streaming on Max) HBO and Kate Winslet are old friends and current partners as she takes charge again of her old Mildred Pierce and Mare of Easttown stomping grounds. Winslet portrays the authoritarian leader of a crumbling European government, and given that she falls under the spell of a new and unlikely yet handsome confidant, Herbert Zubak (Matthias Schoenaerts), that slide into the ocean might soon be complete. Hugh Grant and Martha Plimpton co-star, and Winslet might be having too much fun with this messy role.

7. Avatar: The Last Airbender (Netflix series) The masses have spoken, and Netflix duly answered by renewing this live-action adaptation for two more seasons to give the story a full run to completion. As a result, this show that was conceived with at least three seasons in mind can take Aang’s story much further and on a fast-tracked schedule to make sure that the younger cast doesn’t age out of their roles. This show isn’t as celebrated of a success as the recent One Piece, but it did clear the low bar set by the M. Night Shyamalan movie, which is a relief. Next challenge? Whatever the next iteration of Death Note brings. 6. The Tourist (BBC One/Stan series streaming on Netflix) Finally, Jamie Dornan has strapped into an ongoing project that fully decimates his Fifty Shades era, and his character has hopped across a few ponds from the Australian Outback to Ireland, where he’s still attempting to make progress against those ultra-bad dudes who want to take his also-bad dude self off the map. The show continues to be a hit overseas and has firmly crossed over into the Netflix streaming audience in the U.S., which bodes well for its longevity, if Dornan’s character lasts that long.

5. The Gentlemen (Netflix series) Guy Ritchie likes gentlemen and weed-kingpin stories, and he’s evoking both in this continuation of the film starring Matthew McConaughey. In this series, Theo James portrays Eddie, who’s the heir of that same weed empire, and the series doesn’t have Charlie Hunnam or Henry Cavill’s tongue, but it’s still great fun and will not disappoint fans of Ritchie’s stylized brand of crime caper. 4. The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (AMC show streaming on AMC+) Beware of the starved moaning coming from Rick Grimes, who never thought he’d have Michonne back in his arms again. Now, however, they’re both in CRM clutches, so that leaves a difficult situation ahead. Will they get back to Judith and R.J. without having trackers on their trail? Perhaps, but first, someone really needs to do something about Jadis’ hairdo. Thus far, we have learned the long-awaited meaning to “A”s and “B”s, and from there, a dual escape needs to happen, so that we can all start crossing fingers for them to cross paths with the rest of the original ensemble in the future. Maybe also get Rick a fancier hand, too, and have more Nat flashbacks.