Multiple times per week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts and ratings) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

TIE: 10. Better Call Saul (AMC series on AMC+) This selection’s going on the slight back burner soon until the mid-season hiatus comes to an end. Until then, you’ve got time to catch up and stress out (or not) about whether Kim Wexler will live or die. The Breaking Bad prequel’s arguably the best show on TV these days, and hopefully, Rhea Seehorn will get a damn Emmy before all is said and done. Seriously, don’t make her whip out the finger guns. TIE: 10. The Lincoln Lawyer (Netflix series) Did anyone ever imagine that a series reboot of the Matthew McConaughey film (based upon Michael Connelly’s book series) would, you know, be any good? Well, it’s actually a fine show even though you may not have heard of it until this very moment. David E. Kelly produces while Manuel Garcia-Rulfo plucks up the Mickey Haller character, and all of the backseat-business conducting can begin. Mickey’s still on his idealistic legal crusade while dashing all over Los Angeles, and expect some unorthodox procedural matters to go down, along with a hefty dose of Neve Campbell, too.

9. Angelyne (Peacock series) Emmy Rossum booted Fiona Gallagher out the door here to transform into a buxom, bewigged, and pink-soaked Los Angeles billboard queen whose true identity remained her own secret for decades. In the end, there’s a rather complex explanation for why she became Angelyne, and this show says a ton about fame and identity, all while diving through lava and crystals and soaring stars, all punctuated with the “OOH!” from the title character. Hamish Linklater has uncool hair here, so consider yourself warned. 8. The Northman (Focus Features film streaming on Amazon Prime) Alexander Skarsgård naked and fighting on a volcano. What more can one say? Well, there’s also Anya Taylor Joy, Nicole Kidman, and Ethan Hawke, along with Robert Eggers in the director’s seat, and it’s an incredible, heavy-metal-energy-fueled extravaganza full of Shakespearean-styled vengeance. It’s everything that one could hope for in the continuation of Eggers’ career, following the artsier The Lighthouse and The Witch. Also, yup, naked volcano stuff.

8. Morbius (Sony film streaming on Amazon Prime) Jared Leto won’t stop playing comic book characters no matter what, so one might as well give up and surrender to those memes that likely put this film back into theaters. It might be, as the kids say, Morbin’ Time, but check your expectations of a good movie at the door, and you might have some fun with this one. A shirtless and dancing Matt Smith ain’t nothing, after all. 7. Love, Death + Robots (Netflix series) David Fincher and Tim Miller’s adult-animated show continues with all of its anthological charm. As the legend goes, the show originally advertised itself for “messed up audiences only,” and it doesn’t let go of that promise. The series dives in and out of anime styles while traipsing through endless genre switches, including sci-fi, comedy, fantasy, and horror. It’s bingeworthy as heck and twisted to the max.

6. The Staircase (HBO Max series) Finally, this limited series saw some owl action last week, so if you missed that fan-theory service, then gather ’round to watch Mr. Darcy Colin Firth make you really wonder about Michael Peterson’s inner workings to put a dramatized spin on the O.G. true crime series. Firth gives a layered and breathtaking performance, and he’s accompanied by Toni Collette holding her own (as she does) while portraying Michael’s wife, Kathleen, through some grueling scenes that are, at times, difficult to watch. Also, Parker Posey is a hoot here, and Sophie Turner finally steps out of Sansa Stark’s shadow. 5. Hacks (HBO Max series) Jean Smart freaking rules, alright? We’re lucky to see her in a leading role as comedian Deborah Vance, and Hanna Einbinder’s Ava is her perfect foil, and vice versa. These two characters are both insufferable in their own ways, but when they come together, it’s absolute magic. Also, they did not leave their frenemy vibe behind in Las Vegas, so get ready for amplified tension, y’all.