Every single week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

TIE: 10. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (Apple TV+ series) Godzilla devotes (and I know you are out there) will somehow be able to enjoy three different raging-lizard projects within the next few months, but this show has something that the other two takes do not: Kurt Russell joins forces with freaking Godzilla. Wyatt Russell also stars with both Russells portraying Army officer Lee Shaw, and these two kick so much ass that you’ll forget all about the nepo baby thing while watching. TIE: 10. Five Nights At Freddy’s (Blumhouse film streaming on Peacock) Blumhouse rarely misses at the box office, but this victory was especially sweet because this Josh Hutcherson-starring movie sold tons of tickets and streamed like crazy on Peacock with the same release day. Video game adaptations are also largely hitting the mark this year, and as gamers know, this story doesn’t involve a peaceful little night at work for a security guard. Animatronic horror villains are no less scary than homicidal dolls like M3GAN, so expect to see more of both.

9. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix anime series) This anime revival series follows the Edgar Wright film of yesteryear and is also based upon Bryan Lee O’Malley’s graphic novel series. The original cast returns in voice from, too, so get ready for more Aubrey Plaza in your consciousness as well as Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Evans, Kieran Culkin, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Jason Schwartzman, Ellen Wong, Alison Pill, and Mae Whitman. The subject matter is slightly updated for today’s audience, but don’t worry, the spirit of the source material lives on. 8. Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures movie for purchase on Amazon Prime) Christopher Nolan’s cinematic return to prominence isn’t available on a streaming service yet (most likely it will land on Peacock), but you can go the VOD route and enjoy the Barbenheimer phenomenon in your own home. Cillian Murphy’s eyes truly carry the weight of the world in this film with an endless array of marvelous supporting players including Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Alden Ehrenreich, and Matt Damon. As one might expect in a film about the father of the atomic bomb (which ultimately ended World War II), this is not light and frothy viewing, but Nolan hopes it will act as a warning for other humanity-altering advances in technology.

7. Fargo (FX series streaming on Hulu) Jon Hamm, need we say more? Alright, we will. This season stars Hamm and his enormous belt buckle as this season’s most eccentric lawman. The season co-stars Juno Temple, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Lamorne Morris, Joe Keery, Richa Moorjani, Jessica Pohl, Nick Gomez, David Rysdahl, and Sam Spruell — all as characters bearing names even more flowery than the actors themselves. There are nipple rings involved these days, and that’s alright. It’s Fargo, so you knew it was gonna be weird. 6. A Murder at the End of the World (FX series streaming on Hulu) Emma Corrin transforms into a Gen Z amateur sleuth as Darby, who is one the not-so-lucky participants in a gathering held by a reclusive billionaire portrayed by Clive Owen, who isn’t afraid to be bad, but he’s very good here. The show’s set-up is reminiscent of a Glass Onion-style whodunnit but heads toward an exploration of tech that could strike a chord in our current times. Also, enjoy the bonus Harris Dickinson of the upcoming The Iron Claw. He’s everywhere these days.

5. The Crown (Netflix series) The British critics are, unsurprisingly, not thrilled with the four new episodes that follow Princess Diana’s final months as the prestige series finally confronts the royal elephant in the room. Yes, this is a controversial season, but the show walks a careful balance with impressive grace, even with the Ghost Diana phenomenon. So much could have gone wrong with the recounting and dramatization of tragic events that shook the world, but Diana’s strength prevails even beyond the end of her life. 4. Blue Eye Samurai (Netflix series) Quentin Tarantino devotees will love this animated series that favors many of the same influences, including the elements of revenge and choreographed violence, along with an unapologetically kickass leading female character. The story takes place in 16th century Edo-period Japan, where a young warrior is driven to seek vengeance. Mizo is a mixed-race sword master, and she conceals herself, including those blue eyes and her gender, while undertaking her mission. You’re in good hands with creators Amber Noizumi and Michael Green (Blade Runner 2049, Logan), and you might even have a hard time deciding whether you enjoy the sensual aspects or the fight scenes more. It’s a good problem to have while watching TV.