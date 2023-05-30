It’s been a few days now, so most Power Book II: Ghost fans should have been able to see the show’s epic season three finale . Things ended with Monét and Diana getting ambushed by Tasha (surprise!) leaving Monét with multiple gunshot wounds and in critical condition. The shooting was pinned on Tariq which caused him to be ambushed by Cane , Effie, Noma, Diana, and Dru at Noma’s warehouse. What appeared to be a tragic end for Tariq quickly turned into a close call as Brayden made a surprise return to fire back and escape with Tariq. In Brayden’s own words, he’s sure someone was injured from his gunshots, but who?

(WARNING: Spoilers (or maybe not?) for the recent Power Book II: Ghost episode will be found below.)

Who Got Shot At The End Of The Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 Finale?

Well, we don’t know at the moment. During a recent appearance on Michael Rainey Jr. (Tariq) and Gianni Paolo’s (Brayden) The Crew Has It podcast, LaToya Tonodeo (Diana) and Lovell Adams-Grey (Dru), as well as Rainey Jr. and Paolo, both played coy about the victim(s) of Brayden’s gunshots. Paolo joked about hitting both Diana and Dru in the scene, but Adams-Grey clarified that it wasn’t the case. “There’s no evidence or proof of that and I made sure that, even though I wasn’t in my character, I made sure not to come back up and put myself in the line of fire.” Tonodeo added, “We don’t know if he got shot or not.” That answer will most likely come in the season four premiere of Power Book II: Ghost.

