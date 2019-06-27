Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Netflix loves to do cross-promotions with its growing catalog of original content. From Mystery Science Theater 3000‘s brief take on Stranger Things to Queer Eye co-star Tan France’s new YouTube show Dressing Funny, the streaming titan has been doing plenty of it in recent years. Hence why, ahead of Queer Eye‘s fourth season premiere in July, Netflix decided to release an extended clip featuring Jonathan Van Ness attempting to rein in talk show host David Letterman‘s now-infamous post-retirement beard.

Letterman, whose own Netflix project My Next Guest Needs No Introduction dropped its second season in late May, tries to do what he does best throughout the nearly 10-minute video: interview Van Ness and refuse to let himself become the interviewee. Of course, the pair meets at a barbershop for the specific purpose of styling Letterman’s beard, and the results are beautiful.

“Wow, Dave,” he begins. “Amelia Earhart could be in this tuft of hair, honestly.” Letterman’s response to this first joke? To fake being knicked on the neck by Van Ness’ electric razor. To the latter’s credit, he immediately knows that the comedian is “lying.”

All jokes aside, the pair spends most of the clip engaging in a playful, yet invigorating and thoughtful, discussion of self-care, gender dynamics and LGBTQ rights. So, whether you’re a devout Letterman fan or an eager Queer Eye viewer, the whole clip is worth your time.

